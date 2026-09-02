Al-Baqarah 2:20 يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
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يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
Bijna rukt de bliksem hun gezicht weg. Telkens wanneer deze hen verlicht, dan lopen zij in (het licht), maar wanneer hij hen in de duisternis laat, dan blijven ze staan. En als Allah het had gewild, dan had Hij hun gehoor en hun gezicht weggenomen. Voorwaar. Allah is Almachtig over alle zaken.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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