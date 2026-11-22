Commentary It was said in verse 71: أَخَرَقْتَهَا لِتُغْرِقَ أَهْلَهَا (Did you break it that you drown its people?). About it, it appears in the Hadith of the Sahihs of al-Bukhari and Muslim that al-Khadir (علیہ السلام) had dislodged a plank of the boat with an axe because of which there was a danger that water would fill up the boat and it would capsize. Therefore, Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) had objected to it. But, according to historical reports, water did not fill into this boat. This may have happened either because al-Khadir had somehow repaired it himself soon after - as in a report carried by al-Baghawi according to which al-Khadir (علیہ السلام) had replaced the plank with glass. Or, water just did not enter the boat in the manner of a miracle. However, the context of the Qur’ an by itself is telling us that the boat did not capsize - something which supports these reports.