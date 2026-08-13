After hearing the concern of his sons, Sayyidna Ya'qub (علیہ السلام) said: إِنَّمَا أَشْكُو بَثِّي وَحُزْنِي إِلَى اللَّـهِ that is, ` I complain of my anguish and sorrow, not to you, or to anyone else, but to Allah jalla thana'uh Himself. Therefore, leave me alone as I am.' And, along with what he said, he also indicated that ` this remembrance of his will not go to waste for he knew from Allah Ta` ala what they did not know - that he has been promised by Him that He would bring them all together with him.'