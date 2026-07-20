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73
36:73
ولهم فيها منافع ومشارب افلا يشكرون ٧٣
وَلَهُمْ فِيهَا مَنَـٰفِعُ وَمَشَارِبُ ۖ أَفَلَا يَشْكُرُونَ ٧٣
وَلَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
مَنَٰفِعُ
وَمَشَارِبُۚ
أَفَلَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٧٣
Dan mereka beroleh berbagai faedah dan kegunaan pada binatang ternak itu dan juga beroleh minuman; maka mengapa mereka tidak mahu bersyukur?
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
sharifa alamri
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:73
What a better way for living, this verse teaches us to stop being on autopilot in life and start showing Gratitude.
As you go on your day, be grateful for the small things around you.
3
1
Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
Ikuti
29 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:71-73
It was a Sunday morning.
My mother had bought a chicken and asked me to slaughter it, as I usually do.
But this time, it felt different.
As I was slaughtering it and watching the blood flow, a thought crossed my mind: what if it were me in its place? Being slaughtered, then cooked and eaten.
At that moment, I realized the immensity of this blessing.
I was reminded of a passage from the Qur’an:
“Do they not see that We have created for them, fro...
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12
4
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
30 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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3
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