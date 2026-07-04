وَوَاعَدْنَاكُمْ جَانِبَ الطُّورِ الْأَيْمَنَ (And appointed for you the right side of the mount Tur. (20:80) ) After their deliverance from the threat of the Pharaoh, and when they were safe across the river, Allah made a promise to Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) and through him to the Bani Isra'il that they should move to the right side of the mount of Tur so that Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) might be given the Torah and so that they might witness him speak with Allah.
وَنَزَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْمَنَّ وَالسَّلْوَىٰ (And sent down for you the Mann and Sa1w. - 20:80) This incident occurred when, having crossed the river, they were commanded to enter a sacred city, but they refused and as punishment they were confined to a valley which is known as the valley of Tih (Sinai). They stayed there for forty years and in spite of the punishment which they were undergoing they continued to receive gifts from Allah, and the Mann and Salwa (a special kind of food) was one such gifts which was given to them for their sustenance.