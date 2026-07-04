Revolutionary change in the lives of the magicians
إِنَّهُ مَن يَأْتِ رَبَّهُ مُجْرِمً---- وَذَٰلِكَ جَزَاءُ مَن تَزَكَّىٰ
Surely whoever comes to his Lord as a sinner, for him there is Jahannam .:.. And whoever comes to Him as a believer ... for such people there are the highest ranks.... (20:74-76)
These words which refer to the Islamic beliefs and the hereafter have been spoken by the magician who only recently became Muslims and who had not yet been instructed about the principles and the obligations of the new faith.
It was the result of their brief association with Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) that Allah, in an instant, revealed to them the mysteries of their new faith so that they gave scarce heed to Pharaoh's threats. Thus with the adoption of the religion of Allah they attained a state of sainthood which is given to others after long and assiduous exertions. Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas and ` Ubaid Ibn ` Umair ؓ said it was a divine marvel that the magicians who started the day as infidels became saints before it ended. (Ibn Kathir)