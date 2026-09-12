Ma'arif al-Qur'an Tafsir: Ar-Ra'd Ayah 23

Onwards from this point there comes the description of the same 'ultimate abode' when it is said that these shall be eternal gardens they shall enter. The word: عَدن ('Adn) means to abide, settle down permanently. The sense is that no one shall ever be expelled from these gardens, instead, they shall be there eternally. Some commentators have said that ` Adn is the name of the midmost of the Paradise which is also the most superior of its many stations. After that, mentioned there is yet another reward for these people and this reward shall not remain restricted to those people in person. In fact, even their fathers, wives and children shall get their share in it - subject to the condition that they be good in deeds, the lowest degree of which is that they be Muslims. It means that the personal conduct of their fathers and wives was, though not good enough to have enabled them to arrive at this level of success, yet it would be because of the consideration and barakah of the accepted servants of Allah that they too shall be admitted to that high station.