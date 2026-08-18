Al-Qasas 28:27 قال اني اريد ان انكحك احدى ابنتي هاتين على ان تاجرني ثماني حجج فان اتممت عشرا فمن عندك وما اريد ان اشق عليك ستجدني ان شاء الله من الصالحين ٢٧
Halaman 388 · Juz 20
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أُنكِحَكَ
إِحۡدَى
ٱبۡنَتَيَّ
هَٰتَيۡنِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
تَأۡجُرَنِي
ثَمَٰنِيَ
حِجَجٖۖ
فَإِنۡ
أَتۡمَمۡتَ
عَشۡرٗا
فَمِنۡ
عِندِكَۖ
وَمَآ
أُرِيدُ
أَنۡ
أَشُقَّ
عَلَيۡكَۚ
سَتَجِدُنِيٓ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
٢٧
Bapa perempuan itu berkata (kepada Musa): "Aku hendak mengahwinkanmu dengan salah seorang dari dua anak perempuanku ini, dengan syarat bahawa engkau bekerja denganku selama delapan tahun; dalam pada itu, jika engkau genapkan menjadi sepuluh tahun, maka yang demikian itu adalah dari kerelaanmu sendiri. Dan (ingatlah) aku tidak bertujuan hendak menyusahkanmu; engkau akan dapati aku Insya Allah, dari orang-orang yang baik layanannya".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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