Al-Qasas 28:26 قالت احداهما يا ابت استاجره ان خير من استاجرت القوي الامين ٢٦
Halaman 388 · Juz 20
قَالَتۡ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
يَٰٓأَبَتِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجِرۡهُۖ
إِنَّ
خَيۡرَ
مَنِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجَرۡتَ
ٱلۡقَوِيُّ
ٱلۡأَمِينُ
٢٦
Salah seorang di antara perempuan yang berdua itu berkata: "Wahai ayah, ambilah dia memjadi orang upahan (mengembala kambing kita), sesungguhnya sebaik-baik orang yang ayah ambil bekerja ialah orang yang kuat, lagi amanah".
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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