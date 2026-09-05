Al-Baqarah 2:64 ثم توليتم من بعد ذالك فلولا فضل الله عليكم ورحمته لكنتم من الخاسرين ٦٤
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّيۡتُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَلَوۡلَا
فَضۡلُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَتُهُۥ
لَكُنتُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
٦٤
Kemudian sesudah itu kamu membelakangkan perjanjian setia kamu itu (tidak menyempurnakannya); maka kalau tidaklah kerana limpah kurnia Allah dan belas kasihanNya kepada kamu (dengan membuka pintu taubat), nescaya menjadilah kamu dari golongan orang-orang yang rugi.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him alone, without a partner, and follow His Messengers. Allah stated that when He took their pledge from them, He raised the mountain above their heads,…
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him…