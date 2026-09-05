Al-Baqarah 2:63 واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
Dan (ingatlah), ketika Kami mengambil perjanjian setia kamu semasa Kami angkatkan Gunung Tursina di atas kamu (sambil Kami berfirman): "Terimalah Taurat yang telah Kami berikan kepada kamu (serta amalkanlah) dengan bersungguh-sungguh, dan ingatlah (jangan lupakan) apa yang tersebut di dalamnya, supaya kamu bertaqwa.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him alone, without a partner, and follow His Messengers. Allah stated that when He took their pledge from them, He raised the mountain above their heads,…
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him…