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Al-Baqarah
57
2:57
وظللنا عليكم الغمام وانزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم وما ظلمونا ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٥٧
وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْغَمَامَ وَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْمَنَّ وَٱلسَّلْوَىٰ ۖ كُلُوا۟ مِن طَيِّبَـٰتِ مَا رَزَقْنَـٰكُمْ ۖ وَمَا ظَلَمُونَا وَلَـٰكِن كَانُوٓا۟ أَنفُسَهُمْ يَظْلِمُونَ ٥٧
وَظَلَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡغَمَامَ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡۚ
وَمَا
ظَلَمُونَا
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٥٧
Dan Kami telah menaungi kamu dengan awan (dari panas matahari di padang pasir) dan Kami turunkan kepada kamu "Mann" dan "Salwa", (serta Kami berfirman): "Makanlah dari makanan-makanan yang baik yang Kami telah kurniakan kepada kamu". Dan tidaklah mereka menganiaya Kami (sebab mereka kufurkan nikmat itu), tetapi sebenarnya mereka adalah menganiaya diri sendiri.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Mufti Moinul Abu Hamza
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:57
The reality behind Manna
I recall discussing in my Tafsir class the ayaat in Surah al-Baqara about Manna and Salwa. My Tafsir of choice is Al-Qurtubi's Al-Jami' li-Ahkam al-Qur'an. These two ayaat are one of greatest insights into the mentality of internalised self hate and inferiority and ingratitude of the Israelite. The words they utter to Musa (as) at this time of perfect provision is like lightening that strikes the heart of the Muslim toda...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
13
0
tareq abed
Ikuti
8 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:61, 2:57
Compare his attitude with the companions of Rasool Allah saw who would travel in the desert heat for battles , eating leaves of trees when they run out of food, and would sometimes chew the date seed all die to satisfy their hunger and with that never complained or asked the Prophet SAW to ask Allah swt to send down blessings from the sky.
6
0
ekaterina myachina
Ikuti
12 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:57-59
The Fading of Wonder
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:57–2:59) through the Hadith
After fear came relief.
Shade after exposure
. Provision after exhaustion.
وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْغَمَامَ وَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْمَنَّ وَالسَّلْوَىٰ
“And We shaded you with clouds and sent down to you manna and quails...” (2:57)
I find these verses are striking not because they describe the people abandoned after failure — but people still being cared for.
Even ...
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12
0
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