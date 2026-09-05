Al-Baqarah 2:57 وظللنا عليكم الغمام وانزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم وما ظلمونا ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٥٧
Halaman 8 · Juz 1
وَظَلَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡغَمَامَ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡۚ
وَمَا
ظَلَمُونَا
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٥٧
Dan Kami telah menaungi kamu dengan awan (dari panas matahari di padang pasir) dan Kami turunkan kepada kamu "Mann" dan "Salwa", (serta Kami berfirman): "Makanlah dari makanan-makanan yang baik yang Kami telah kurniakan kepada kamu". Dan tidaklah mereka menganiaya Kami (sebab mereka kufurkan nikmat itu), tetapi sebenarnya mereka adalah menganiaya diri sendiri.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Shade, the Manna and the Quail
After Allah mentioned the calamities that He saved the Children of Israel from, He mentioned the favors that He granted them, saying,
وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْغَمَامَ
And We shaded you with clouds. This Ayah mentions the white clouds that provided shade for the C…
The Shade, the Manna and the Quail
After Allah mentioned the calamities that He saved the Children of Israel from, He mentioned the favors that He gra…