Al-Baqarah 2:55 واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نومن لك حتى نرى الله جهرة فاخذتكم الصاعقة وانتم تنظرون ٥٥
Halaman 8 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نُّؤۡمِنَ
لَكَ
حَتَّىٰ
نَرَى
ٱللَّهَ
جَهۡرَةٗ
فَأَخَذَتۡكُمُ
ٱلصَّٰعِقَةُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٥
Dan (kenangkanlah) ketika kamu berkata: "Wahai Musa! Kami tidak akan beriman kepadamu sehingga kami dapat melihat Allah dengan terang (dengan mata kepala kami)". Maka kerana itu kamu disambar petir, sedang kamu semua melihatnya.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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