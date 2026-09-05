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Al-Baqarah 2:55 واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نومن لك حتى نرى الله جهرة فاخذتكم الصاعقة وانتم تنظرون ٥٥

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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نُّؤۡمِنَ
لَكَ
حَتَّىٰ
نَرَى
ٱللَّهَ
جَهۡرَةٗ
فَأَخَذَتۡكُمُ
ٱلصَّٰعِقَةُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٥
Dan (kenangkanlah) ketika kamu berkata: "Wahai Musa! Kami tidak akan beriman kepadamu sehingga kami dapat melihat Allah dengan terang (dengan mata kepala kami)". Maka kerana itu kamu disambar petir, sedang kamu semua melihatnya.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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