Al-Baqarah 2:53 واذ اتينا موسى الكتاب والفرقان لعلكم تهتدون ٥٣
Halaman 8 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
مُوسَى
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَٱلۡفُرۡقَانَ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَهۡتَدُونَ
٥٣
Dan (kenangkanlah) ketika Kami turunkan kepada Nabi Musa kitab (Taurat) dan keterangan-keterangan (yang terkandung di dalamnya, yang membezakan antara yang benar dengan yang salah), supaya kamu mendapat petunjuk.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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