Al-Baqarah 2:52 ثم عفونا عنكم من بعد ذالك لعلكم تشكرون ٥٢
Halaman 8 · Juz 1
ثُمَّ
عَفَوۡنَا
عَنكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٥٢
Kemudian sesudah itu kami maafkan kesalahan kamu, supaya kamu bersyukur.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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