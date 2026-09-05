Al-Baqarah 2:48 واتقوا يوما لا تجزي نفس عن نفس شييا ولا يقبل منها شفاعة ولا يوخذ منها عدل ولا هم ينصرون ٤٨
Halaman 7 · Juz 1
وَٱتَّقُواْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
تَجۡزِي
نَفۡسٌ
عَن
نَّفۡسٖ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُقۡبَلُ
مِنۡهَا
شَفَٰعَةٞ
وَلَا
يُؤۡخَذُ
مِنۡهَا
عَدۡلٞ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
٤٨
Dan peliharalah diri kamu dari (azab sengsara) hari (akhirat), yang padanya seseorang tidak dapat melepaskan orang lain (yang berdosa) sedikitpun (dari balasan azab), dan tidak diterima syafaat daripadanya, dan tidak pula diambil daripadanya sebarang tebusan; dan mereka (yang bersalah itu) tidak akan diberi sebarang pertolongan.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will punish them with on the Day of Resurrection. He said,
وَاتَّقُواْ يَوْمًا
(And fear a Day) meaning, the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَجْزِى نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْ…
After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will pun…