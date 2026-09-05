Al-Baqarah 2:47 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واني فضلتكم على العالمين ٤٧
Halaman 7 · Juz 1
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَنِّي
فَضَّلۡتُكُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٤٧
Wahai Bani Israil! Kenangkanlah nikmat-nikmatKu yang Aku telah kurniakan kepada kamu, dan (ingatlah) bahawasanya Aku telah melebihkan (nenek-moyang) kamu (yang taat dahulu) atas orang-orang (yang ada pada zamannya).
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Reminding the Children of Israel that They were preferred above the Other Nations
Allah reminds the Children of Israel of the favors that He granted their fathers and grandfathers, how He showed preference to them by sending them Messengers from among them and revealing Books to them, more so than an…
Reminding the Children of Israel that They were preferred above the Other Nations
Allah reminds the Children of Israel of the favors that He granted th…