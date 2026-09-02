Al-Baqarah 2:29 هو الذي خلق لكم ما في الارض جميعا ثم استوى الى السماء فسواهن سبع سماوات وهو بكل شيء عليم ٢٩
Halaman 5 · Juz 1
هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
لَكُم
مَّا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَمِيعٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فَسَوَّىٰهُنَّ
سَبۡعَ
سَمَٰوَٰتٖۚ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٩
Dia lah (Allah) yang menjadikan untuk kamu segala yang ada di bumi, kemudian Ia menuju dengan kehendakNya ke arah (bahan-bahan) langit, lalu dijadikannya tujuh langit dengan sempurna; dan Ia Maha Mengetahui akan tiap-tiap sesuatu.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Evidence of Allah's Ability
After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mentioned another proof that they can witness, that is, the creation of the heavens and earth. Allah said,
هُوَ الَّذِى خَلَقَ لَكُم مَّا فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِي…
Evidence of Allah's Ability
After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mention…