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Al-Baqarah 2:28 كيف تكفرون بالله وكنتم امواتا فاحياكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم ثم اليه ترجعون ٢٨

Halaman 5 · Juz 1

كَيۡفَ
تَكۡفُرُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكُنتُمۡ
أَمۡوَٰتٗا
فَأَحۡيَٰكُمۡۖ
ثُمَّ
يُمِيتُكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُحۡيِيكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٢٨
Bagaimana kamu tergamak kufur (mengingkari) Allah padahal kamu dahulunya mati (belum lahir), kemudian Ia menghidupkan kamu; setelah itu Ia mematikan kamu, kemudian Ia menghidupkan kamu pula (pada hari akhirat); akhirnya kamu dikembalikan kepadaNya (untuk diberi balasan bagi segala yang kamu kerjakan).
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,

كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ

(How can you disbelieve in Allah)

How can anyone deny Allah's existence or worship others with Him while;

وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَتًا فَأَحْيَـكُمْ

(Yo

Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,

كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ ب
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