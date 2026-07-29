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Al-Baqarah
25
2:25
وبشر الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات ان لهم جنات تجري من تحتها الانهار كلما رزقوا منها من ثمرة رزقا قالوا هاذا الذي رزقنا من قبل واتوا به متشابها ولهم فيها ازواج مطهرة وهم فيها خالدون ٢٥
وَبَشِّرِ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَعَمِلُوا۟ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ أَنَّ لَهُمْ جَنَّـٰتٍۢ تَجْرِى مِن تَحْتِهَا ٱلْأَنْهَـٰرُ ۖ كُلَّمَا رُزِقُوا۟ مِنْهَا مِن ثَمَرَةٍۢ رِّزْقًۭا ۙ قَالُوا۟ هَـٰذَا ٱلَّذِى رُزِقْنَا مِن قَبْلُ ۖ وَأُتُوا۟ بِهِۦ مُتَشَـٰبِهًۭا ۖ وَلَهُمْ فِيهَآ أَزْوَٰجٌۭ مُّطَهَّرَةٌۭ ۖ وَهُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٢٥
وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
أَنَّ
لَهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۖ
كُلَّمَا
رُزِقُواْ
مِنۡهَا
مِن
ثَمَرَةٖ
رِّزۡقٗا
قَالُواْ
هَٰذَا
ٱلَّذِي
رُزِقۡنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَأُتُواْ
بِهِۦ
مُتَشَٰبِهٗاۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
فِيهَآ
أَزۡوَٰجٞ
مُّطَهَّرَةٞۖ
وَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٢٥
Dan berilah khabar gembira kepada orang-orang yang beriman dan beramal soleh, sesungguhnya mereka beroleh syurga yang mengalir di bawahnya beberapa sungai; tiap-tiap kali mereka diberikan satu pemberian dari sejenis buah-buahan syurga itu, mereka berkata: "Inilah yang telah diberikan kepada kami dahulu"; dan mereka diberikan rezeki itu yang sama rupanya (tetapi berlainan hakikatnya), dan disediakan untuk mereka dalam syurga itu pasangan-pasangan, isteri-isteri yang sentiasa bersih suci, sedang mereka pula kekal di dalamnya selama-lamanya.
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Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Suhail Ray Abdullah
Ikuti
23 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 18:2, 2:25
I love the reminder in the Quran when Allah says “believe and do good” it is found in many Surahs through out the Quran. (Al Kahf 18:2) “give good news to the believers-who do good” ….
Another Surah is at (Al Baqarah 2:25) “Give good news ‘O Prophet’ to those who believe and do good that they will have Gardens under which rivers flow.”
It reminds us that ‘belief alone’ is not enough to please Allah & make it to Jannah.
We are reminded tha...
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9
0
Sherene Mansor
Ikuti
33 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 55:50, 29:20, 2:25, 55:64, 3:136, 55:48
I have been extremely blessed to be able to travel. My latest trails have included cities in Italy and Spain. I saw UNESCO world heritage cathedrals and museums; and also the magnificent palace and the enchanting gardens of Al Hambra.
The majestic cathedrals in Florence and their detailed frescoes is an awesome sight to behold. Whilst the cool gardens full of green foliage provided a gorgeous landscape for the Moorish-inspired palaces and water ...
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15
4
Ilham Amin
Ikuti
40 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:25
We've all probably heard about the fruits of Jannah and how each bite is better than the previous one. Just imagining it is exciting. But what if I told you that you can experience this feeling in this world? A taste better than the previous one. You are probably wondering how. It's simple, really. The Quran. It is literally manna from heaven. And every bite you taste from it is not only exciting and unique, but it only gets better and better eve...
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28
3
Maryam Akodu
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:25
In the name of Allāh, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful.
this verse is proof that just being a good person isn't enough to guarantee you paradise in the Hereafter. I've had conversations with people who think that just by being a good person with a 'pure' heart is what is most important. but this verse is telling us you have to believe first, then follow it with righteous deeds.
if truly your heart is 'pure', you'd be drawn towards the...
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6
4
Nour Sharabash
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:25
I used to think that when this ayah mentioned being provided fruits that the people of Jannah were familiar with, that they were referring to fruits and foods they had in dunya, and that they were given similar but different and better foods next to them in Jannah. Then it dawned on me upon reading this the other day that what this is really saying (I believe, Allah knows best) is that every time the people of Jannah are served a fruit or food it...
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5
2
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:25
'Nothing lasts forever' a popular statement we hear almost all the time in the Dunya. It could be said when reffering to hardships,titles,positions, relationships, wealth and the list goes on. In very extreme situations we see people scrambling to acquire and acquire,hoard and hoard everything they can lay their hands on..Funny isn't it especially when they know deep down that these things won't last forever.
It is statements of truth like thi...
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5
1
Sajid Bhutta
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:25
Subhan allah
I remember hearing the story of Adam A.S for the very first time from my mother الله يرحمها at the age before I even started school. She told it to me as a bed time story. I still remember how fascinated I was about hearing about jannah, where Adam A.S lived and roamed about freely.
So much so that till this day every mention of Adam or Jannah in the Quran takes me back to that moment when I first heard it.
Isn’t it amazing how A...
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30
3
tareq abed
Ikuti
8 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:25
The spouses are referred to as purified however it does not specify purified from what? This is to indicate purity in all aspects such as physically purified from sweat, fecal matter, and other human physiological negatives, emotionally purified from negative emotional states like anger , hostility , depression , sadness and morally purified from negative character like jelousy, arrogance , animosity. So leaving it without restriction gives us mu...
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2
0
ekaterina myachina
Ikuti
14 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:25-27
A Promise, A Test, A Consequence
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:25-27) through the Hadith
There is a quiet sequence in these ayahs.
You are first shown where you are being led… (2:25 - a promise)
then how people respond along the way… (2:26 - a test)
and finally what that response becomes over time. (2:27 - a consequence)
It begins by opening something ahead of you — not fear this time, but promise:
وَبَشِّرِ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَ...
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4
0
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