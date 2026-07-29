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Al-Baqarah
11
2:11
واذا قيل لهم لا تفسدوا في الارض قالوا انما نحن مصلحون ١١
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لَا تُفْسِدُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُصْلِحُونَ ١١
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
لَا
تُفۡسِدُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّمَا
نَحۡنُ
مُصۡلِحُونَ
١١
Dan apabila dikatakan kepada mereka: "Janganlah kamu membuat bencana dan kerosakan di muka bumi", mereka menjawab: " Sesungguhnya kami orang-orang yang hanya membuat kebaikan".
Tafsir
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Sherene Mansor
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:11-12
و ما يشْعرون
..dan tidak mereka sedar.
Akhir ayat ini menggetarkan. Selama ini saya rasa ayat ini bukan untuk saya. Ini satu di antara sifat orang munafiq. Itu bukan saya. Saya yang Allah sebut dalam awal surah ini..saya orang mukmin. Betapa sombongnya saya.
Tiba-tiba, menggigil tubuh bila Ustadz yang mengingatkan sifat-sifat munafiq mungkin bermaharaja-lela di dalam diri ini.
Di sini Allaah kata orang munafiq membuat kerosakan tetapi mereka t...
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4
1
Dr. Akram Kassab
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:11
And when it is said to them: 'Do not make corruption on the earth,' they say: 'We are only reformers.'
One of the greatest calamities and worst characteristics of hypocrites is for one of them to stand out and say: I am the reformer, and others are corrupt! Hence, combining the corruption of the heart with ill logic and spoiled belief.
. {وَإِذَا قِیلَ لَهُمۡ لَا تُفۡسِدُوا۟ فِي ٱلۡأَرۡضِ قَالُوۤا۟ إِنَّمَا نَحۡنُ مُصۡلِحُونَ} [البَقَرَةِ: 11]
...
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15
2
Khaleda Islam
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 6:108, 2:11, 2:113, 2:256
'Let there be no compulsion in religion' Al-Baqara 2:256
This verse, I believe, can be applied to a variety of situations because it is not only limited to the original context. This is what this verse means to me.
1) According to this specific Quranic verse, people inherited 'freedom' / the right to choose 'right things in their lives' as one‘s human rights, regardless of race, language, ethnicity, sex, nationality, or any other position they ...
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11
2
Ashfaq Katariya
Ikuti
21 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:11-12, 14:42
When Oppression Feels Loud — But Allah Is Watching
There are nights when scrolling feels unbearable.
Images of children under rubble.
Mothers crying over lifeless bodies.
Fathers carrying what remains of their homes.
From Gaza to other parts of the world, oppression is not hidden anymore. It is broadcast in real time.
And sometimes the question forms quietly in the heart:
“Ya Allah… where is justice?”
But Allah already described this mental...
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16
0
Almas K.
Ikuti
24 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:8, 2:11-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
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21
6
محمد اشراق
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:8-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
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18
0
Sherene Mansor
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:11-12
و ما يشْعرون
..and they are not aware.
Always thought these verses referred only to the munafiqun. Allah isn't talking about me here. He already described me earlier in the surah as one of the mukmin.
How utterly arrogant of me!
An Ustadz pointed out that these characteristics can and do exist in people who call themselves Muslims, too, like me.
How many times have I wasted food. A creation of Allah had to be slaughtered so that I can eat ...
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13
10
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