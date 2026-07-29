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Al-Baqarah
102
2:102
واتبعوا ما تتلو الشياطين على ملك سليمان وما كفر سليمان ولاكن الشياطين كفروا يعلمون الناس السحر وما انزل على الملكين ببابل هاروت وماروت وما يعلمان من احد حتى يقولا انما نحن فتنة فلا تكفر فيتعلمون منهما ما يفرقون به بين المرء وزوجه وما هم بضارين به من احد الا باذن الله ويتعلمون ما يضرهم ولا ينفعهم ولقد علموا لمن اشتراه ما له في الاخرة من خلاق ولبيس ما شروا به انفسهم لو كانوا يعلمون ١٠٢
وَٱتَّبَعُوا۟ مَا تَتْلُوا۟ ٱلشَّيَـٰطِينُ عَلَىٰ مُلْكِ سُلَيْمَـٰنَ ۖ وَمَا كَفَرَ سُلَيْمَـٰنُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ ٱلشَّيَـٰطِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ يُعَلِّمُونَ ٱلنَّاسَ ٱلسِّحْرَ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ عَلَى ٱلْمَلَكَيْنِ بِبَابِلَ هَـٰرُوتَ وَمَـٰرُوتَ ۚ وَمَا يُعَلِّمَانِ مِنْ أَحَدٍ حَتَّىٰ يَقُولَآ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ فِتْنَةٌۭ فَلَا تَكْفُرْ ۖ فَيَتَعَلَّمُونَ مِنْهُمَا مَا يُفَرِّقُونَ بِهِۦ بَيْنَ ٱلْمَرْءِ وَزَوْجِهِۦ ۚ وَمَا هُم بِضَآرِّينَ بِهِۦ مِنْ أَحَدٍ إِلَّا بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَيَتَعَلَّمُونَ مَا يَضُرُّهُمْ وَلَا يَنفَعُهُمْ ۚ وَلَقَدْ عَلِمُوا۟ لَمَنِ ٱشْتَرَىٰهُ مَا لَهُۥ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ مِنْ خَلَـٰقٍۢ ۚ وَلَبِئْسَ مَا شَرَوْا۟ بِهِۦٓ أَنفُسَهُمْ ۚ لَوْ كَانُوا۟ يَعْلَمُونَ ١٠٢
وَٱتَّبَعُواْ
مَا
تَتۡلُواْ
ٱلشَّيَٰطِينُ
عَلَىٰ
مُلۡكِ
سُلَيۡمَٰنَۖ
وَمَا
كَفَرَ
سُلَيۡمَٰنُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ٱلشَّيَٰطِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
يُعَلِّمُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
ٱلسِّحۡرَ
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمَلَكَيۡنِ
بِبَابِلَ
هَٰرُوتَ
وَمَٰرُوتَۚ
وَمَا
يُعَلِّمَانِ
مِنۡ
أَحَدٍ
حَتَّىٰ
يَقُولَآ
إِنَّمَا
نَحۡنُ
فِتۡنَةٞ
فَلَا
تَكۡفُرۡۖ
فَيَتَعَلَّمُونَ
مِنۡهُمَا
مَا
يُفَرِّقُونَ
بِهِۦ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلۡمَرۡءِ
وَزَوۡجِهِۦۚ
وَمَا
هُم
بِضَآرِّينَ
بِهِۦ
مِنۡ
أَحَدٍ
إِلَّا
بِإِذۡنِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَيَتَعَلَّمُونَ
مَا
يَضُرُّهُمۡ
وَلَا
يَنفَعُهُمۡۚ
وَلَقَدۡ
عَلِمُواْ
لَمَنِ
ٱشۡتَرَىٰهُ
مَا
لَهُۥ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
مِنۡ
خَلَٰقٖۚ
وَلَبِئۡسَ
مَا
شَرَوۡاْ
بِهِۦٓ
أَنفُسَهُمۡۚ
لَوۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٠٢
Mereka (membelakangkan Kitab Allah) dan mengikut ajaran-ajaran sihir yang dibacakan oleh puak-puak Syaitan dalam masa pemerintahan Nabi Sulaiman, padahal Nabi Sulaiman tidak mengamalkan sihir yang menyebabkan kekufuran itu, akan tetapi puak-puak Syaitan itulah yang kafir (dengan amalan sihirnya); kerana merekalah yang mengajarkan manusia ilmu sihir dan apa yang diturunkan kepada dua malaikat: Harut dan Marut, di negeri Babil (Babylon), sedang mereka berdua tidak mengajar seseorang pun melainkan setelah mereka menasihatinya dengan berkata: "Sesungguhnya kami ini hanyalah cubaan (untuk menguji imanmu), oleh itu janganlah engkau menjadi kafir (dengan mempelajarinya)". Dalam pada itu ada juga orang-orang mempelajari dari mereka berdua: ilmu sihir yang boleh menceraikan antara seorang suami dengan isterinya, padahal mereka tidak akan dapat sama sekali memberi mudarat (atau membahayakan) dengan sihir itu seseorang pun melainkan dengan izin Allah. Dan sebenarnya mereka mempelajari perkara yang hanya membahayakan mereka dan tidak memberi manfaat kepada mereka. Dan demi sesungguhnya mereka (kaum Yahudi itu) telahpun mengetahui bahawa sesiapa yang memilih ilmu sihir itu tidaklah lagi mendapat bahagian yang baik di akhirat. Demi sesungguhnya amat buruknya apa yang mereka pilih untuk diri mereka, kalaulah mereka mengetahui.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
ekaterina myachina
Ikuti
9 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:102
What Harms Them
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:102) through the Hadith
The destructive power of temptation...
We keep moving toward what harms us even while knowing the cost.
﴿وَيَتَعَلَّمُونَ مَا يَضُرُّهُمْ وَلَا يَنفَعُهُمْ﴾
“And they learn what harms them and does not benefit them.” (2:102)
Perhaps what makes this ayah difficult to sit with:
it does not describe people who were unaware.
The warning comes before the choice:
﴿إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ فِت...
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4
0
Mashrah Taha
Ikuti
12 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:102
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:102)
This ayah reminds me of how people can misuse knowledge when their hearts are corrupted. During the time of Prophet Sulaiman (AS), some accused him of practicing sorcery, but Allah clarified: “Never did Solomon disbelieve; rather, the devils disbelieved.” It was the Shayateen who spread magic, and the two angels Harut and Marut were sent only as a test. They warned people clearly: “We are only a trial, so do not disbelie...
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11
3
Minela H
Ikuti
37 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 51:11, 23:54, 2:102
Bismillah
To begin with this post, I have to pause a moment.
Don't give your consent to the deniers to harm you - someone wise.
Every time we contemplate an ayah of the Qur'an it's almost like we are recognising an already familiar feeling, almost like de ja vu. Like it's happened before, except no one I know has contemplated an ayah more than once and got the same result.
Lately, I've contemplated on all the hurt I've endured lately. I belie...
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16
3
Muhammed Sahil
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:102
This verse is directly connected to the previous one where Allah says: they cast their scripture behind their backs because they don't know
And at the end of the day they started following false and filthy things that even they themselves couldn't benefit from it.
When we start to abandon the book of Allah we will start following useless stuff that even we can't benefit from them.
May Allah not let us to abandon his book and go astray.
17
3
tareq abed
Ikuti
8 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 2:101-103
It is from the divine wisdom and of the universal laws of Allah that the one who leaves that which benefits him will be busied with that which harms him and will bring him no benefit. So whoever leaves the worship of the most merciful will be tested with the worship of false gods and whoever leaves the love and fear of God will be tested with the love and fear of other than God. And whoever leaves humbling themselves for God will be forced to...
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14
0
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