Ma'arif al-Qur'an Tafsir: Al-Anbiyaa' Ayah 80

The art of making armor was granted to Sayyidna Dawud (علیہ السلام) by Allah Ta` ala وَعَلَّمْنَاهُ صَنْعَةَ لَبُوسٍ لَّكُمْ (And We taught him making of armor as dress for you - 21:80) Lexically, the word لَبُوسٍ is used for anything which is worn in the neck for protection. Here it is used for armor which is used in battle for protection against enemy. In another verse Allah Ta` ala says وَأَلَنَّا لَهُ الْحَدِيدَ that is 'We softened for him iron'- 34:10). This means that either the iron used to become soft like wax in Sayyidna Dawud (علیہ السلام) hands or he was taught to heat it up to make it soft and then mould it, a practice which is used in the foundries today. Skills beneficial to humanity are desirable and are like acts of prophets The above verse also explains the benefit of the industry of the armor making i.e. لِتُحْصِنَكُم مِّن بَأْسِكُمْ (to protect you from what may harm you [ in combat ] - 21:80). This is a need which is felt universally both for religious and worldly purposes. That is why Allah Ta’ ala has said that He had taught this skill to Dawud (علیہ السلام) which was a gift to him. It therefore follows that the learning and teaching of any skill which serves the need of people is an act of virtue, provided it is meant for the good of people, and not merely for the monetary gain. Different prophets are known to have been engaged in different skills in their time. For instance Sayyidna 'Adam (علیہ السلام) used his skill in farming. The Holy Prophet ﷺ said that an industrialist producing his product with the intention of serving people is like the mother of Musa (علیہ السلام) who fed her own child and also got paid for her services. Similarly, an industrialist who sets before him the service of humanity as his ideal draws double benefit - one for serving people and the other in the form of material gain from marketing his industrial products. Making the air subservient to Sulayman i and related matters Hasan al-Basri (رح) has narrated the following story. Once Sayyidna Sulayman (علیہ السلام) was inspecting his cavalry horses and got so engrossed in the inspection that he missed the ` Asr prayer. When he realized his lapse, he was very sorry, and removed these horses from service since they were the cause of this lapse. As this action was taken to win the goodwill of Allah and to atone for his negligence, Allah rewarded him by making the wind subservient to him, which is a superior and faster conveyance. Details of this event will appear with the commentary of the relevant verses of Surah Sad (سُورہ ص) insh’ Allah .