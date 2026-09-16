Tazkirul Quran Tafsir: Al-Anbiyaa' Ayah 30

The solid mass which God ‘tore asunder’ probably refers to the earliest state of the earth and skies which, in this modern age is explained in terms of the ‘Big Bang’ theory. According to modern scientific calculations, the entire matter of the Universe was originally in the shape of a very big ball (a super atom). In obedience to known physical laws, all its parts were attracted towards its centre and were bound together very strongly. At some point, there was a huge explosion in this ball and its parts suddenly started hurtling outwards. In this way, finally the vast universe, which now extends before us, came into being. The question that remains is what caused the highly compact particles of the super-atom to explode. The Big Bang proves the existence of an intervenor. When the intervenor is proved, the existence of God is proven in itself. In this way, the history of the origin of the universe clearly establishes the existence of a Being Who has a separate permanent existence outside the universe and, Who by His own independent power, exerts His influence over the universe. In this world of ours the major component of every living thing is water. If there were no water there would be no life. Water is found in great abundance on the earth. In this extensive universe, the existence of so much water at one place clearly gives an indication of a ‘special creation’. How surprising it is that in spite of such clear signs, man does not find God and continues to remain spiritually deprived.