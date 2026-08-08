As-Suddi said, "Some idolators said to some Muslims, `Follow us and abandon the religion of Muhammad ﷺ.' Allah sent down the revelation,
قُلْ أَنَدْعُواْ مِن دُونِ اللَّهِ مَا لاَ يَنفَعُنَا وَلاَ يَضُرُّنَا وَنُرَدُّ عَلَى أَعْقَـبِنَا
(Say: "Shall we invoke others besides Allah, that can do us neither good nor harm, and shall we turn on our heels...") by reverting to disbelief,
بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَانَا اللَّهُ
("...after Allah has guided us.") for if we do this, our example will be like he whom the devils have caused to wander in confusion throughout the land. Allah says here, your example, if you revert to disbelief after you believed, is that of a man who went with some people on a road, but he lost his way and the devils led him to wander in confusion over the land. Meanwhile, his companions on the road were calling him to come to them saying, `Come back to us, for we are on the path.' But, he refused to go back to them. This is the example of he who follows the devil after recognizing Muhammad ﷺ, and Muhammad ﷺ is the person who is calling the people to the path, and the path is Islam." Ibn Jarir recorded this statement.Allah's statement, j
كَالَّذِى اسْتَهْوَتْهُ الشَّيَـطِينُ فِى الاٌّرْضِ
(Like one whom the Shayatin (devils) have made to go astray (wandering) through the land, ) refers to ghouls,
يَدْعُونَهُ
(calling him) by his name, his father's and his grandfather's names. So he follows the devils' call thinking that it is a path of guidance, but by the morning he will find himself destroyed and perhaps they eat him. The Jinns will then let him wander in a wasteland where he will die of thirst. This is the example of those who follow the false gods that are being worshipped instead of Allah, Most Honored. Ibn Jarir also recorded this. Allah said,
قُلْ إِنَّ هُدَى اللَّهِ هُوَ الْهُدَى
(Say: "Verily, Allah's guidance is the only guidance,") Allah said in other instances,
وَمَن يَهْدِ اللَّهُ فَمَا لَهُ مِن مُّضِلٍّ
(And whomsoever Allah guides, for him there will be none to misguide him.) 39:37, and,
إِن تَحْرِصْ عَلَى هُدَاهُمْ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ لاَ يَهْدِى مَن يُضِلُّ وَمَا لَهُمْ مِّن نَّـصِرِينَ
(If you covet for their guidance, then verily Allah guides not those whom He makes to go astray. And they will have no helpers.) 17:37 Allah's statement,
وَأُمِرْنَا لِنُسْلِمَ لِرَبِّ الْعَـلَمِينَ
(and we have been commanded to submit to the Lord of all that exists.) means, we were commanded to worship Allah in sincerity to Him alone, without partners.
وَأَنْ أَقِيمُواْ الصَّلوةَ وَاتَّقُوهُ
(And to perform the Salah, and have Taqwa of Him.) meaning, we were commanded to perform the prayer and to fear Allah in all circumstances,
وَهُوَ الَّذِى إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ
(and it is He to Whom you shall be gathered.) on the Day of Resurrection.
وَهُوَ الَّذِى خَلَقَ السَّمَـوَتِ وَالاٌّرْضَ بِالْحَقِّ
(It is He Who has created the heavens and the earth in truth.) meaning, in justice, and He is their Originator and Owner Who governs their affairs and the affairs of their inhabitants. Allah said,
وَيَوْمَ يَقُولُ كُن فَيَكُونُ
(and on the Day He will say: "Be!" it shall become.) Referring to the Day of Resurrection, which will come faster than the blink of an eye, when Allah says to it, `Be.'
Allah's statement,
يَوْمَ يُنفَخُ فِى الصُّوَرِ
(on the Day when the Sur will be blown...) refers to His statement,
(and on the Day He will say: "Be!" it shall become.) as we stated above. Or, it means,
وَلَهُ الْمُلْكُ يَوْمَ يُنفَخُ فِى الصُّوَرِ
(His will be the dominion on the Day when the Sur will be blown.) Allah said in other Ayat,
لِّمَنِ الْمُلْكُ الْيَوْمَ لِلَّهِ الْوَحِدِ الْقَهَّارِ
(Whose is the kingdom this Day It is Allah's, the One, the Irresistible!) 40:16, and,
الْمُلْكُ يَوْمَئِذٍ الْحَقُّ لِلرَّحْمَـنِ وَكَانَ يَوْماً عَلَى الْكَـفِرِينَ عَسِيراً
(The sovereignty on that Day will be the true (sovereignty), belonging to the Most Beneficent (Allah), and it will be a hard Day for the disbelievers.) 25:26 The Sur is the Trumpet into which the angel Israfil, peace be upon him, will blow. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said,
«إِنَّ إِسْرَافِيلَ قَدِ الْتَقَمَ الصُّورَ، وَحَنَى جَبْهَتَهُ يَنْتَظِرُ مَتَى يُؤْمَر فَيَنْفُخ»
(Israfil has held the Sur in his mouth and lowered his forehead, awaiting the command to blow in it.) Muslim recorded this Hadith in his Sahih. Imam Ahmad recorded that `Abdullah bin `Amr said, "A bedouin man said, `O Allah's Messenger! What is the Sur' He said,
«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»
(A Trumpet which will be blown.)"