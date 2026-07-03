Allah states that most of the people of the earth, are misguided. Allah said in other Ayat,
(And indeed most of the men of old went astray before them.) 37:71 and,
(And most of mankind will not believe even if you eagerly desire it.)12:103 They are misguided, yet they have doubts about their way, and they rely on wishful thinking and delusions.
(They follow nothing but conjecture, and they do nothing but lie.) Thus, they fulfill Allah's decree and decision concerning them,
(It is He Who knows best who strays from His way.) and facilitates that for him,
(And He knows best the rightly guided.) He facilitates that for them, all of them are facilitated for what He created them.