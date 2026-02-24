Log masuk
Asy-Syams
2
91:2
والقمر اذا تلاها ٢
وَٱلْقَمَرِ إِذَا تَلَىٰهَا ٢
وَٱلۡقَمَرِ
إِذَا
تَلَىٰهَا
٢
Dan bulan apabila ia mengiringinya;
العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na kwa mwezi unapolifuata wakati wa kucha na kutwa.
