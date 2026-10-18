Sign in
New Look, Expanded Family -
Explore Quran.org
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Maryam Ayah 59
Maryam
59
19:59
۞ فخلف من بعدهم خلف اضاعوا الصلاة واتبعوا الشهوات فسوف يلقون غيا ٥٩
۞ فَخَلَفَ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِمْ خَلْفٌ أَضَاعُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَٱتَّبَعُوا۟ ٱلشَّهَوَٰتِ ۖ فَسَوْفَ يَلْقَوْنَ غَيًّا ٥٩
۞ فَخَلَفَ
ﲘ ﲙ
مِنۢ
ﲚ
بَعۡدِهِمۡ
ﲛ
خَلۡفٌ
ﲜ
أَضَاعُواْ
ﲝ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
ﲞ
وَٱتَّبَعُواْ
ﲟ
ٱلشَّهَوَٰتِۖ
ﲠﲡ
فَسَوۡفَ
ﲢ
يَلۡقَوۡنَ
ﲣ
غَيًّا
ﲤ
٥٩
ﲥ
But they were succeeded by generations who neglected prayer and followed their lusts and so will soon face the evil consequences.
1
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.