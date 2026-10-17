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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Maryam Ayah 47
Maryam
47
19:47
قال سلام عليك ساستغفر لك ربي انه كان بي حفيا ٤٧
قَالَ سَلَـٰمٌ عَلَيْكَ ۖ سَأَسْتَغْفِرُ لَكَ رَبِّىٓ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ كَانَ بِى حَفِيًّۭا ٤٧
قَالَ
ﲥ
سَلَٰمٌ
ﲦ
عَلَيۡكَۖ
ﲧﲨ
سَأَسۡتَغۡفِرُ
ﲩ
لَكَ
ﲪ
رَبِّيٓۖ
ﲫﲬ
إِنَّهُۥ
ﲭ
كَانَ
ﲮ
بِي
ﲯ
حَفِيّٗا
ﲰ
٤٧
ﲱ
Abraham responded, “Peace be upon you! I will pray to my Lord for your forgiveness. He has truly been Most Gracious to me.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.