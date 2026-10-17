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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Maryam Ayah 40
Maryam
40
19:40
انا نحن نرث الارض ومن عليها والينا يرجعون ٤٠
إِنَّا نَحْنُ نَرِثُ ٱلْأَرْضَ وَمَنْ عَلَيْهَا وَإِلَيْنَا يُرْجَعُونَ ٤٠
إِنَّا
ﱎ
نَحۡنُ
ﱏ
نَرِثُ
ﱐ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
ﱑ
وَمَنۡ
ﱒ
عَلَيۡهَا
ﱓ
وَإِلَيۡنَا
ﱔ
يُرۡجَعُونَ
ﱕ
٤٠
ﱖ
Indeed, it is We Who will succeed the earth and whoever is on it. And to Us they will ˹all˺ be returned.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.