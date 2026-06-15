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Maryam
23
19:23
فاجاءها المخاض الى جذع النخلة قالت يا ليتني مت قبل هاذا وكنت نسيا منسيا ٢٣
فَأَجَآءَهَا ٱلْمَخَاضُ إِلَىٰ جِذْعِ ٱلنَّخْلَةِ قَالَتْ يَـٰلَيْتَنِى مِتُّ قَبْلَ هَـٰذَا وَكُنتُ نَسْيًۭا مَّنسِيًّۭا ٢٣
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Then the pains of labour drove her to the trunk of a palm tree. She cried, “Alas! I wish I had died before this, and was a thing long forgotten!”
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