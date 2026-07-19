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8
31:8
ان الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات لهم جنات النعيم ٨
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَعَمِلُوا۟ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ لَهُمْ جَنَّـٰتُ ٱلنَّعِيمِ ٨
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
لَهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتُ
ٱلنَّعِيمِ
٨
Surely those who believe and do good will have the Gardens of Bliss,
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