Allah tells us about the virtues of His servants the Messengers and His Prophets:
(And remember Our servants, Ibrahim, Ishaq, and Ya`qub, Ulil-Aydi wal-Absar.) meaning, righteous deeds, beneficial knowledge, strength in worship and insight. `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported that Ibn `Abbas, may Allah be pleased with him, said:
(Ulil-Aydi) "Of great strength and worship;
(wal-Absar) means, understanding of the religion." Qatadah and As-Suddi said, "They were given strength in worship and understanding of the religion."
(Verily, We did choose them by granting them the remembrance of the Abode.) Mujahid said, "This means: We made them strive for the Hereafter, and there is nothing else for them besides that." As-Suddi also said, "The remembrance of the Hereafter and striving for it." Malik bin Dinar said, "Allah removed the love of this world from their hearts, and singled them out for land remembrance of the Hereafter." Qatadah said, "They used to remind the people about the Abode of the Hereafter and to strive for it."
(And they are with Us, verily, of the chosen and the best!) means, they are among those who have been elected and chosen, and they are the best and the chosen ones.
(And remember Isma`il, Al-Yasa`, and Dhul-Kifl, all are among the best.) We have already discussed their characteristics and stories in detail in Surat Al-Anbiya', may peace be upon them, and there is no need to repeat it here.
(This is a Reminder) means, a reminder to those who will be reminded. As-Suddi said, "This means the Holy Qur'an."