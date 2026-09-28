لَّا يُصَدَّعُونَ عَنْهَا (from which they will neither suffer headache ....56:19). The Arabic verb is derived from suda' which means 'headache'. When worldly wine is taken in large quantity, it gives the drinker excruciating headache and makes him feel dizzy. The Heavenly wine is free from such harmful effects. لَا يُنزِفُونَ nor will they be intoxicated...56:19). The Arabic verb is derived from nazf, the root-meaning of which being 'the well became empty, all the water having been taken out of it.' Here it means 'the spring of his brain or mind or senses became exhausted.'