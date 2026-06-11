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4
92:4
ان سعيكم لشتى ٤
إِنَّ سَعْيَكُمْ لَشَتَّىٰ ٤
إِنَّ
سَعۡيَكُمۡ
لَشَتَّىٰ
٤
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid non è disponibile per il verso corrente.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran