The Story of the People of Nuh (علیہ السلام) and the Lesson Learnt from it
مَجْنُونٌ وَازْدُجِرَ (and said, " (He is) a madman", and he was threatened...54:9). The word wazdujira literally denotes 'he was rebuked'. It refers to the attitude of the people of Nuh علیہ السلام who rebuked and threatened him to stop him from preaching. On another occasion in the Qur'an, we read that the people of Nuh (علیہ السلام) threatened and warned him that if he does not stop propagating his message, he would be stoned to death.
` Abd Ibn Humaid reports from Mujahid that when some of his people found him somewhere, they would choke him, as a result he would become unconscious. But when he recovered, he would pray to Allah, '0 Allah! Forgive my people, for they do not know the truth'. In this way, he endured the persecution of his people patiently for nine hundred and fifty years, prayed for their forgiveness and understanding of the truth. Eventually, when the situation became intolerable, and he could no longer resist his people, he invoked Allah to help him against them. As a result, Allah opened the gates of the heaven with torrential rain, and the entire nation was drowned which is mentioned in the forthcoming verse.