Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
237
2:237
وان طلقتموهن من قبل ان تمسوهن وقد فرضتم لهن فريضة فنصف ما فرضتم الا ان يعفون او يعفو الذي بيده عقدة النكاح وان تعفوا اقرب للتقوى ولا تنسوا الفضل بينكم ان الله بما تعملون بصير ٢٣٧
وَإِن طَلَّقْتُمُوهُنَّ مِن قَبْلِ أَن تَمَسُّوهُنَّ وَقَدْ فَرَضْتُمْ لَهُنَّ فَرِيضَةًۭ فَنِصْفُ مَا فَرَضْتُمْ إِلَّآ أَن يَعْفُونَ أَوْ يَعْفُوَا۟ ٱلَّذِى بِيَدِهِۦ عُقْدَةُ ٱلنِّكَاحِ ۚ وَأَن تَعْفُوٓا۟ أَقْرَبُ لِلتَّقْوَىٰ ۚ وَلَا تَنسَوُا۟ ٱلْفَضْلَ بَيْنَكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌ ٢٣٧
وَإِن
طَلَّقۡتُمُوهُنَّ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
تَمَسُّوهُنَّ
وَقَدۡ
فَرَضۡتُمۡ
لَهُنَّ
فَرِيضَةٗ
فَنِصۡفُ
مَا
فَرَضۡتُمۡ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَعۡفُونَ
أَوۡ
يَعۡفُوَاْ
ٱلَّذِي
بِيَدِهِۦ
عُقۡدَةُ
ٱلنِّكَاحِۚ
وَأَن
تَعۡفُوٓاْ
أَقۡرَبُ
لِلتَّقۡوَىٰۚ
وَلَا
تَنسَوُاْ
ٱلۡفَضۡلَ
بَيۡنَكُمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرٌ
٢٣٧
Se divorzierete da loro prima di averle toccate ma dopo che abbiate fissato la dote, versate loro la metà di quello che avevate stabilito, a meno che esse non vi rinuncino o vi rinunci colui che ha in mano
1
il contratto di matrimonio. Se rinunciate voi, è comunque più vicino alla pietà. Non dimenticate la generosità tra voi. In verità Allah osserva quello che fate.
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Riflettere
Le riflessioni non rappresentano l'opinione di Quran.com e non dovrebbero essere estrapolate dal contesto
tareq abed
Seguire
8 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:236-237
Allahs mercy is astounding. To ease the pain of the divorced woman who was divorced prior to any relations with her husband, he is still commanded to give her at the time of seperation even if a mahr wasnt agreed on. If the mahr was agreed on, then he must give her half, even though they never laid hands on one another, as a mercy to the girl being divorced. Compare this with the barbaric treatment pre-islam, and what we still see going on around...
Vedi altro
1
0
Esplora la community di Reflection
Precedente Sì
Avanti Sì