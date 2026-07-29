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Al-Baqarah
222
2:222
ويسالونك عن المحيض قل هو اذى فاعتزلوا النساء في المحيض ولا تقربوهن حتى يطهرن فاذا تطهرن فاتوهن من حيث امركم الله ان الله يحب التوابين ويحب المتطهرين ٢٢٢
وَيَسْـَٔلُونَكَ عَنِ ٱلْمَحِيضِ ۖ قُلْ هُوَ أَذًۭى فَٱعْتَزِلُوا۟ ٱلنِّسَآءَ فِى ٱلْمَحِيضِ ۖ وَلَا تَقْرَبُوهُنَّ حَتَّىٰ يَطْهُرْنَ ۖ فَإِذَا تَطَهَّرْنَ فَأْتُوهُنَّ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَمَرَكُمُ ٱللَّهُ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يُحِبُّ ٱلتَّوَّٰبِينَ وَيُحِبُّ ٱلْمُتَطَهِّرِينَ ٢٢٢
وَيَسۡـَٔلُونَكَ
عَنِ
ٱلۡمَحِيضِۖ
قُلۡ
هُوَ
أَذٗى
فَٱعۡتَزِلُواْ
ٱلنِّسَآءَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَحِيضِ
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبُوهُنَّ
حَتَّىٰ
يَطۡهُرۡنَۖ
فَإِذَا
تَطَهَّرۡنَ
فَأۡتُوهُنَّ
مِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
أَمَرَكُمُ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يُحِبُّ
ٱلتَّوَّٰبِينَ
وَيُحِبُّ
ٱلۡمُتَطَهِّرِينَ
٢٢٢
Ti chiederanno dei [rapporti durante i] mestrui. Di’: «Sono un danno
1
. Non accostatevi alle vostre spose durante i mestrui e non avvicinatele prima che si siano purificate. Quando poi si saranno purificate, avvicinatele nel modo che Allah vi ha comandato»
2
. In verità Allah ama coloro che si pentono e coloro che si purificano.
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Ashfaq Katariya
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anno scorso
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:222
Allah Loves Those Who Repent
'Indeed, Allah loves those who repent and loves those who purify themselves.' (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:222)
Read this again: Allah loves those who repent. Not just that He forgives them, not just that He accepts them back, but He loves them.
This is not just mercy. This is divine love—far beyond human understanding. When we sin, we often feel ashamed, distant, and unworthy. But look at the words of your Creator: He doe...
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10
1
ayah
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2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 39:53, 2:222, 25:70
Shame can feel overwhelming, like a wall between you and Allah. It whispers that you’re not worthy of His forgiveness, that your mistakes define you. But that’s not true. Shame is only a dead end if it stops you from turning back to Allah. If it leads you to repentance, it becomes the beginning of a beautiful journey toward His mercy.
Allah says in the Quran: 'O My servants who have transgressed against themselves, do not despair of the mercy of...
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13
3
ayah
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2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 39:53, 2:222
There are moments when regret hits like a storm, and your mind gets stuck replaying the same mistakes over and over. You start questioning yourself: Why did I do that? What if I had chosen differently? This cycle of rumination feels endless, like you're drowning in your own thoughts. But let me tell you this, Allah’s mercy is bigger than any mistake you’ve made.
Allah tells us in the Quran: 'Indeed, Allah loves those who are constantly repentant...
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Sherene Mansor
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4 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:36, 2:222, 68:48-49, 11:45-46, 80:1
#QuranWeeklyDose
#AllahLoves
Allah Loves those who continuously repent to Him.
Al Baqarah : 222 started off our Weekly Quran Dose (Week 3).
I admired Ustadz Mohannad's modesty as he shyly commented on the topic at hand.
For a lesson to be taught Allah SWT, the most supreme Teacher, spared no feelings.
Allah SWT talks about the most intimate relations to teach us to earn His Love by pursuing purity and also to constantly turn back in repentan...
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Sundas Ejaz
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6 anni fa
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:222, 28:16, 21:87
HE الله عزوجل says towards the end of 2:222 'Surely الله loves those who always turn to Him in repentance and those who purify themselves.'
HE الله عزوجل is affectionate towards those people who sincerely repent. The word توبة itself means 'to return', but in the context of Islamic terminology it means 'return back to الله عزوجل'. We all sin and make mistakes - this is our human nature but الله عزوجل in his mercy even asked نبي صلى الله عليه وسل...
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