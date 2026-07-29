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Al-Baqarah
216
2:216
كتب عليكم القتال وهو كره لكم وعسى ان تكرهوا شييا وهو خير لكم وعسى ان تحبوا شييا وهو شر لكم والله يعلم وانتم لا تعلمون ٢١٦
كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْقِتَالُ وَهُوَ كُرْهٌۭ لَّكُمْ ۖ وَعَسَىٰٓ أَن تَكْرَهُوا۟ شَيْـًۭٔا وَهُوَ خَيْرٌۭ لَّكُمْ ۖ وَعَسَىٰٓ أَن تُحِبُّوا۟ شَيْـًۭٔا وَهُوَ شَرٌّۭ لَّكُمْ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٢١٦
كُتِبَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡقِتَالُ
وَهُوَ
كُرۡهٞ
لَّكُمۡۖ
وَعَسَىٰٓ
أَن
تَكۡرَهُواْ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَهُوَ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡۖ
وَعَسَىٰٓ
أَن
تُحِبُّواْ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَهُوَ
شَرّٞ
لَّكُمۡۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡلَمُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢١٦
Vi è stato ordinato di combattere, anche se non lo gradite
1
. Ebbene, è possibile che abbiate avversione per qualcosa che invece è un bene per voi, e può darsi che amiate una cosa che invece vi è nociva. Allah sa e voi non sapete.
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Ayah 2:216
وَعَسَىٰٓ أَن تَكْرَهُوا۟ شَيْـًۭٔا وَهُوَ خَيْرٌۭ لَّكُمْ ۖ وَعَسَىٰٓ أَن تُحِبُّوا۟ شَيْـًۭٔا وَهُوَ شَرٌّۭ لَّكُمْ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٢١٦
Perhaps you dislike something which is good for you and like something which is bad for you. Allah knows and you do not know.
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Ayah 2:83, 3:26, 2:4, 3:113-114, 3:164, 2:188, 2:154, 3:75, 3:130, 2:245, 2:129, 2:143, 2:2, 2:216, 2:196, 2:247, 3:181, 3:3-4, 3:169-170, 3:97, 2:190, 3:110
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