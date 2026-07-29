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Al-Baqarah
102
2:102
واتبعوا ما تتلو الشياطين على ملك سليمان وما كفر سليمان ولاكن الشياطين كفروا يعلمون الناس السحر وما انزل على الملكين ببابل هاروت وماروت وما يعلمان من احد حتى يقولا انما نحن فتنة فلا تكفر فيتعلمون منهما ما يفرقون به بين المرء وزوجه وما هم بضارين به من احد الا باذن الله ويتعلمون ما يضرهم ولا ينفعهم ولقد علموا لمن اشتراه ما له في الاخرة من خلاق ولبيس ما شروا به انفسهم لو كانوا يعلمون ١٠٢
وَٱتَّبَعُوا۟ مَا تَتْلُوا۟ ٱلشَّيَـٰطِينُ عَلَىٰ مُلْكِ سُلَيْمَـٰنَ ۖ وَمَا كَفَرَ سُلَيْمَـٰنُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ ٱلشَّيَـٰطِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ يُعَلِّمُونَ ٱلنَّاسَ ٱلسِّحْرَ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ عَلَى ٱلْمَلَكَيْنِ بِبَابِلَ هَـٰرُوتَ وَمَـٰرُوتَ ۚ وَمَا يُعَلِّمَانِ مِنْ أَحَدٍ حَتَّىٰ يَقُولَآ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ فِتْنَةٌۭ فَلَا تَكْفُرْ ۖ فَيَتَعَلَّمُونَ مِنْهُمَا مَا يُفَرِّقُونَ بِهِۦ بَيْنَ ٱلْمَرْءِ وَزَوْجِهِۦ ۚ وَمَا هُم بِضَآرِّينَ بِهِۦ مِنْ أَحَدٍ إِلَّا بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَيَتَعَلَّمُونَ مَا يَضُرُّهُمْ وَلَا يَنفَعُهُمْ ۚ وَلَقَدْ عَلِمُوا۟ لَمَنِ ٱشْتَرَىٰهُ مَا لَهُۥ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ مِنْ خَلَـٰقٍۢ ۚ وَلَبِئْسَ مَا شَرَوْا۟ بِهِۦٓ أَنفُسَهُمْ ۚ لَوْ كَانُوا۟ يَعْلَمُونَ ١٠٢
وَٱتَّبَعُواْ
مَا
تَتۡلُواْ
ٱلشَّيَٰطِينُ
عَلَىٰ
مُلۡكِ
سُلَيۡمَٰنَۖ
وَمَا
كَفَرَ
سُلَيۡمَٰنُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ٱلشَّيَٰطِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
يُعَلِّمُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
ٱلسِّحۡرَ
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمَلَكَيۡنِ
بِبَابِلَ
هَٰرُوتَ
وَمَٰرُوتَۚ
وَمَا
يُعَلِّمَانِ
مِنۡ
أَحَدٍ
حَتَّىٰ
يَقُولَآ
إِنَّمَا
نَحۡنُ
فِتۡنَةٞ
فَلَا
تَكۡفُرۡۖ
فَيَتَعَلَّمُونَ
مِنۡهُمَا
مَا
يُفَرِّقُونَ
بِهِۦ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلۡمَرۡءِ
وَزَوۡجِهِۦۚ
وَمَا
هُم
بِضَآرِّينَ
بِهِۦ
مِنۡ
أَحَدٍ
إِلَّا
بِإِذۡنِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَيَتَعَلَّمُونَ
مَا
يَضُرُّهُمۡ
وَلَا
يَنفَعُهُمۡۚ
وَلَقَدۡ
عَلِمُواْ
لَمَنِ
ٱشۡتَرَىٰهُ
مَا
لَهُۥ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
مِنۡ
خَلَٰقٖۚ
وَلَبِئۡسَ
مَا
شَرَوۡاْ
بِهِۦٓ
أَنفُسَهُمۡۚ
لَوۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٠٢
Prestarono fede a quel che i dèmoni raccontarono sul regno di Salomone. Non era stato Salomone il miscredente, ma i dèmoni: insegnarono ai popoli la magia e ciò che era stato rivelato ai due angeli Hârût e Mârût a Babele. Essi però non insegnarono nulla senza prima avvertire: «Badate che noi non siam altro che una tentazione: non siate miscredenti». E la gente imparò da loro come separare l’uomo dalla sua sposa, ma non potevano nuocere a nessuno senza il permesso di Allah. Imparavano dunque ciò che era loro dannoso e di nessun vantaggio. E ben sapevano che chi avesse acquistato quell’arte, non avrebbe avuto parte nell’altra vita. Com’era detestabile quello in cambio del quale barattarono la loro anima. Se l’avessero saputo
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ekaterina myachina
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·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:102
What Harms Them
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:102) through the Hadith
The destructive power of temptation...
We keep moving toward what harms us even while knowing the cost.
﴿وَيَتَعَلَّمُونَ مَا يَضُرُّهُمْ وَلَا يَنفَعُهُمْ﴾
“And they learn what harms them and does not benefit them.” (2:102)
Perhaps what makes this ayah difficult to sit with:
it does not describe people who were unaware.
The warning comes before the choice:
﴿إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ فِت...
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:102
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:102)
This ayah reminds me of how people can misuse knowledge when their hearts are corrupted. During the time of Prophet Sulaiman (AS), some accused him of practicing sorcery, but Allah clarified: “Never did Solomon disbelieve; rather, the devils disbelieved.” It was the Shayateen who spread magic, and the two angels Harut and Marut were sent only as a test. They warned people clearly: “We are only a trial, so do not disbelie...
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Riferimento
Ayah 51:11, 23:54, 2:102
Bismillah
To begin with this post, I have to pause a moment.
Don't give your consent to the deniers to harm you - someone wise.
Every time we contemplate an ayah of the Qur'an it's almost like we are recognising an already familiar feeling, almost like de ja vu. Like it's happened before, except no one I know has contemplated an ayah more than once and got the same result.
Lately, I've contemplated on all the hurt I've endured lately. I belie...
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Muhammed Sahil
Seguire
2 anni fa
·
Riferimento
Ayah 2:102
This verse is directly connected to the previous one where Allah says: they cast their scripture behind their backs because they don't know
And at the end of the day they started following false and filthy things that even they themselves couldn't benefit from it.
When we start to abandon the book of Allah we will start following useless stuff that even we can't benefit from them.
May Allah not let us to abandon his book and go astray.
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Riferimento
Ayah 2:101-103
It is from the divine wisdom and of the universal laws of Allah that the one who leaves that which benefits him will be busied with that which harms him and will bring him no benefit. So whoever leaves the worship of the most merciful will be tested with the worship of false gods and whoever leaves the love and fear of God will be tested with the love and fear of other than God. And whoever leaves humbling themselves for God will be forced to...
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