Commentary The progeny of Iblis, and his descendants and followers The word: ذُرِّيَّتَهُ (dhurriyyatah) in verse 50 indicates that Iblis (Shaitan) has offspring, and a host of descendants and followers. Some commentators have said that 'progeny' at this place means 'accomplices.' That the Shaitan has offspring from his loins is not necessary. But, there is a Sahih Hadith which Humaidi has reported in Kitab al-Jam' bain al-Sahihain on the authority of Sayyidna Salman al-Farisi ؓ . According to his narration, the Holy Prophet ﷺ told him, "do not become like those who are the first to enter the bazaar (shopping centre), or those who are the last to leave it, for the bazaar is a place where the Shaitan has his eggs and offspring laid around." This would indicate that the progeny of Shaitan spreads out in that manner - through what is laid and hatched by him. After having presented this report, al-Qurtubi has said that the Shaitan has accomplices and armies is something established by conclusive proofs - and as for the Shaitan having offspring, a Sahih Hadith has appeared above. Allah knows best.