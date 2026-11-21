The gods of the Idolators did not witness the Creation of anything, not even Themselves Allah says: `These whom you take as helpers instead of Me are creatures just like you. They do not possess anything and did not witness the creation of heaven and earth, because they did not exist at that time.' Allah says, `I am the One Who independently and exclusively creates and controls all things, and I have no partner, associate or advisor in that.' As Allah says: قُلِ ادْعُواْ الَّذِينَ زَعَمْتُمْ مِّن دُونِ اللَّهِ لاَ يَمْلِكُونَ مِثُقَالَ ذَرَّةٍ فِى السَّمَوَتِ وَلاَ فِى الاٌّرْضِ وَمَا لَهُمْ فِيهِمَا مِن شِرْكٍ وَمَا لَهُ مِنْهُمْ مِّن ظَهِيرٍ وَلاَ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَعَةُ عِندَهُ إِلاَّ لِمَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ (Say: "Call upon those you claim besides Allah, they possess not even a speck of dust in the heavens or on the earth, nor have they any share in either, nor is there for Him any assistant among them. Intercession with Him profits not except for him whom He permits.) 34:22-23 Similarly Allah says here: وَمَا كُنتُ مُتَّخِذَ الْمُضِلِّينَ عَضُداً (nor did I take those who mislead as `Adudan.) Malik said: "Assistants."