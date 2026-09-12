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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ar-Ra'd Ayah 28
Ar-Ra'd
28
13:28
الذين امنوا وتطمين قلوبهم بذكر الله الا بذكر الله تطمين القلوب ٢٨
ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَتَطْمَئِنُّ قُلُوبُهُم بِذِكْرِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ أَلَا بِذِكْرِ ٱللَّهِ تَطْمَئِنُّ ٱلْقُلُوبُ ٢٨
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﳖ
ءَامَنُواْ
ﳗ
وَتَطۡمَئِنُّ
ﳘ
قُلُوبُهُم
ﳙ
بِذِكۡرِ
ﳚ
ٱللَّهِۗ
ﳛﳜ
أَلَا
ﳝ
بِذِكۡرِ
ﳞ
ٱللَّهِ
ﳟ
تَطۡمَئِنُّ
ﳠ
ٱلۡقُلُوبُ
ﳡ
٢٨
ﳢ
coloro che credono, che rasserenano i loro cuori al Ricordo di Allah. In verità i cuori si rasserenano al Ricordo di Allah
1
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
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