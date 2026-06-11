Registrazione
Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ash-Shams
9
91:9
قد افلح من زكاها ٩
قَدْ أَفْلَحَ مَن زَكَّىٰهَا ٩
قَدۡ
أَفۡلَحَ
مَن
زَكَّىٰهَا
٩
Ha successo invero chi la purifica,
Tafsir
Strati
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid non è disponibile per il verso corrente.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran