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13
91:13
فقال لهم رسول الله ناقة الله وسقياها ١٣
فَقَالَ لَهُمْ رَسُولُ ٱللَّهِ نَاقَةَ ٱللَّهِ وَسُقْيَـٰهَا ١٣
فَقَالَ
لَهُمۡ
رَسُولُ
ٱللَّهِ
نَاقَةَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَسُقۡيَٰهَا
١٣
Il Messaggero di Allah aveva detto loro: «[Questa] è la cammella di Allah, [abbia] il suo turno per bere»
1
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He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran