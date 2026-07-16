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Al-An'am
23
6:23
ثم لم تكن فتنتهم الا ان قالوا والله ربنا ما كنا مشركين ٢٣
ثُمَّ لَمْ تَكُن فِتْنَتُهُمْ إِلَّآ أَن قَالُوا۟ وَٱللَّهِ رَبِّنَا مَا كُنَّا مُشْرِكِينَ ٢٣
ثُمَّ
لَمۡ
تَكُن
فِتۡنَتُهُمۡ
إِلَّآ
أَن
قَالُواْ
وَٱللَّهِ
رَبِّنَا
مَا
كُنَّا
مُشۡرِكِينَ
٢٣
E non avranno altra possibilità che dire: «Per Allah, nostro Signore! Non eravamo associatori!».
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