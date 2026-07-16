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Al-An'am
17
6:17
وان يمسسك الله بضر فلا كاشف له الا هو وان يمسسك بخير فهو على كل شيء قدير ١٧
وَإِن يَمْسَسْكَ ٱللَّهُ بِضُرٍّۢ فَلَا كَاشِفَ لَهُۥٓ إِلَّا هُوَ ۖ وَإِن يَمْسَسْكَ بِخَيْرٍۢ فَهُوَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ١٧
وَإِن
يَمۡسَسۡكَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِضُرّٖ
فَلَا
كَاشِفَ
لَهُۥٓ
إِلَّا
هُوَۖ
وَإِن
يَمۡسَسۡكَ
بِخَيۡرٖ
فَهُوَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
١٧
E se Allah ti tocca con un’afflizione, solo Lui potrà sollevartene. Se ti concede il meglio, sappi che Egli è onnipotente.
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