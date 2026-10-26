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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: As-Saffat Ayah 176
As-Saffat
176
37:176
افبعذابنا يستعجلون ١٧٦
أَفَبِعَذَابِنَا يَسْتَعْجِلُونَ ١٧٦
أَفَبِعَذَابِنَا
ﲶ
يَسۡتَعۡجِلُونَ
ﲷ
١٧٦
ﲸ
E il nostro castigo che cercano di sollecitare?
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
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