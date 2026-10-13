In the third verse (94), the address is obviously to the Holy Prophet ﷺ . But, it goes without saying that there is no probability of his doubting the revelation. Therefore, the purpose is to beam the message to the Muslim community through this address where he is not the intended recipient. Then, it is also possible that this address may be to human beings at large asking them if they had any doubts about the Divine revelation sent to them through Sayyidna Muhammad al-Mustafa ﷺ . If they had, let them ask those who recited the Torah and Injil before them. They would tell them that all past prophets and their Books have been announcing the glad tidings of the Last among Prophets. This will remove their scruples and suspicions. According to Tafsir Mazhari, this verse tells us that anyone in doubt about some religious matter is duty-bound to have his doubts removed by asking genuine ` Ulama' (religious scholars whose learning, honesty and adherence to Qur'an, and Sunnah is well recognized, popularly referred to as ` Ulama' al-Haqq). To continue nursing such doubts is not a good thing to do.